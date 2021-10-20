Venezuela Studying Possibility of Vaccinating Children Above 3 Against COVID - Maduro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Venezuela is studying the possibility of vaccinating children over three years old and adolescents up to 18 years old against coronavirus, President Nicolas Maduro said.

"We are doing research within the Venezuelan scientific council, the presidential commission on coronavirus response, to start, before the end of the year, vaccinations for children over three years old and teenagers up to 18 years old," Maduro said at an education meeting.

The president's statement was broadcast on Twitter.