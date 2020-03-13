UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Suspends Flights To Europe, Colombia Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Maduro

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 01:40 AM

Venezuela Suspends Flights to Europe, Colombia Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Venezuela has decided to temporarily suspend all flights to and from the European countries and neighboring Colombia amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday in a public address, aired on his Twitter page.

"I decided to suspend all flights from Europe and Colombia for one month as part of the preventive measures that are being taken at the international level," Maduro said.

Venezuela also declared a state of emergency to confront the possible spread of coronavirus in the country.

Moreover, mass gatherings of more than 500 people will be banned in Venezuela from now on, according to Maduro.

Maduro added that the possibility of closing land borders with Colombia and Brazil is under review.

According to statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as of Thursday, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Venezuela. Meanwhile, Colombia has confirmed nine coronavirus cases, Brazil has confirmed 52 cases of the virus, while several countries in Western Europe, namely Italy, Spain, France and Germany, are among the top 10 most affected countries.

Related Topics

Europe Twitter France Germany Spain Italy Brazil Colombia Venezuela All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trump Signs Bill Banning Use of US Federal Gov't F ..

1 hour ago

India's government says IPL should be cancelled am ..

1 hour ago

New York Fed says to offer $1.5 trillion in cash t ..

1 hour ago

More sports shut down as virus fears grip US

1 hour ago

Iconic UAE landmarks lit up once again in solidari ..

2 hours ago

Finance chiefs struggle to inoculate world economy ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.