Venezuela Suspends Flights to Europe, Colombia Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Venezuela has decided to temporarily suspend all flights to and from the European countries and neighboring Colombia amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday in a public address, aired on his Twitter page.

"I decided to suspend all flights from Europe and Colombia for one month as part of the preventive measures that are being taken at the international level," Maduro said.

Venezuela also declared a state of emergency to confront the possible spread of coronavirus in the country.

Moreover, mass gatherings of more than 500 people will be banned in Venezuela from now on, according to Maduro.

Maduro added that the possibility of closing land borders with Colombia and Brazil is under review.

According to statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as of Thursday, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Venezuela. Meanwhile, Colombia has confirmed nine coronavirus cases, Brazil has confirmed 52 cases of the virus, while several countries in Western Europe, namely Italy, Spain, France and Germany, are among the top 10 most affected countries.