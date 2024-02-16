Open Menu

Venezuela Suspends UN Rights Office, Expels Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 01:00 AM

Venezuela suspends UN rights office, expels staff

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Venezuela's foreign minister said Thursday he had decided to "suspend the activities" of the UN rights office in the country and ordered its staff to leave within 72 hours.

The move comes two days after the United Nations agency expressed "deep concern" over the detention of prominent rights activist Rocio San Miguel and called for her "immediate release."

Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said the office had taken on an "inappropriate role" and had become "the private law firm of the coup plotters and terrorists who permanently conspire against the country.

"

He said the decision would remain in place until the agency "publicly rectify, before the international community, their colonialist, abusive and violating attitude of the United Nations Charter."

The United Nations Human Rights Office has been present in Venezuela since 2019.

Its main role is to support the implementation of recommendations made in reports which the high commissioner, Volker Turk, presents to the Human Rights Council.

There have been six such reports issued from Venezuela.

Related Topics

United Nations San Miguel Venezuela 2019 From

Recent Stories

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for ..

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16

4 hours ago
 Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhta ..

Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar

4 hours ago
 Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to com ..

Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'

4 hours ago
 FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency e ..

FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange

4 hours ago
 Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused i ..

Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..

4 hours ago
 PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year

PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year

4 hours ago
Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karac ..

Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport

4 hours ago
 Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP

Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP

4 hours ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.149 billion

4 hours ago
 Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri commi ..

Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri committee

4 hours ago
 Non-custom paid items worth Rs 20mn recovered

Non-custom paid items worth Rs 20mn recovered

4 hours ago
 FPCCI seeks govt's consultations for economic deve ..

FPCCI seeks govt's consultations for economic development

5 hours ago

More Stories From World