Venezuela, Syria Intend To Increase Mutual Investment Flow - Foreign Ministry

Venezuela, Syria Intend to Increase Mutual Investment Flow - Foreign Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The Venezuelan government intends to expand investment cooperation with Syria, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Vice Minister for Asia, the middle East and Oceania Capaya Rodriguez held an important working meeting with Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic Khalil Bitar designed to increase and encourage foreign investment in the two countries," the ministry said on Twitter.

The last high-level meeting between then Foreign Minister of Venezuela Jorge Arreaza and Syrian top diplomat Faisal Mekdad took place in March 2021. At the meeting, the sides discussed the US government's actions against their countries.

