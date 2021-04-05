Venezuela to Ask for UN Help in Deactivating Mines in Areas Bordering Colombia - Maduro

(@FahadShabbir)

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says Caracas will ask for assistance from the United Nations (UN) to deactivate the mines left by Colombian irregular armed groups in the border state of Apure where a special operation has been launched.

"[Foreign Minister] Jorge Arreaza is directing a communication to the Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to request immediate emergency help from the United Nations ... so that they bring all the technology to deactivate the minefields left by these irregular groups of murderers and drug traffickers from Colombia," Maduro said on national television on Sunday.

The president assured that all irregular groups from Colombia were going to be removed from Venezuela and that the entire territory of Apure was going to be "liberated."

The Venezuelan government launched Operation Bolivarian Shield 2021 in the western state of Apure, near the Venezuela-Colombia border, in March, in an effort to root out militants from the area.

At least two Venezuelan servicemen have been killed and several others were injured during the operation.

Venezuela's defense ministry has accused the Colombian government and the CIA of sponsoring armed groups operating in the border areas.