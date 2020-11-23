UrduPoint.com
Venezuela To Cancel Radical COVID-19 Quarantine From December - President Maduro

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 01:24 PM

Venezuela will cancel its strict quarantine imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic starting December, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Venezuela will cancel its strict quarantine imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic starting December, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"We are going into the 7 days of radical, conscious and voluntary quarantine... It is the last quarantine week of the year that prepares us for December's safe easing in certain economic sectors," Maduro said on his Twitter account on Sunday.

The Venezuelan government imposed what it called a "radical quarantine" in March after first COVID-19 cases were registered in the country.

In June, the government implemented the 7+7 method which consists of seven days of open economic activity followed by seven days of strict self-isolation.

During the press conference, Maduro asked citizens to properly wear masks and maintain preventive measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Venezuela has registered 99,835 positive COVID-19 cases, including 94,658 recoveries and 871 deaths. For the last 24 hours, 400 new cases have been detected in the country and two people have died of the disease.

