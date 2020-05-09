Venezuela to Charge 2 US Participants of Failed Incursion With Terrorism - Prosecutor

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) The two US participants of botched incursion into Venezuela by sea will be charged with terrorism, conspiracy, and arms trafficking, Venezuelan Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab said on Friday.

On Sunday, the Venezuelan government said that militants had left Colombia on speed boats and landed in La Guaira, the coastal state just north of Caracas, early morning that day. President Nicolas Maduro claimed that the incursion had been planned with the goal of assassinating him. Two US citizens, who work for a Florida-based security company, were among the detained attackers.

"The detained Americans will be charged with terrorism, conspiracy, and arms trafficking. All these crimes have been committed against the Venezuelan state," Saab said in a speech broadcast by VTV channel.

In total, 31 people have been arrested for their role in the failed incursion, according to the prosecutor general.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump described the attackers as a rogue group and claimed to have no connection with the botched invasion.