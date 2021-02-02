UrduPoint.com
Venezuela To Consider Over 200 Investment Projects Under Anti-Sanctions Law - Maduro

Tue 02nd February 2021

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Since the adoption of the anti-sanctions law, the Venezuelan government has received over 200 investment applications from foreign investors, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"We have received more than 200 investment applications under the anti-sanctions law from all countries.

.. It is clear that Russia, China, India, Turkey, Iran come first," Maduro said.

"These are private investments in various sectors of the economy," he said in an interview with Brazilian tv program 20 minutos, broadcast on his Twitter page.

More Stories From World

