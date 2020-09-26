UrduPoint.com
Venezuela To Cooperate With Russia While Developing Domestic Weapons - Maduro

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 01:10 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Venezuela will continue military cooperation with Russia, China and Iran despite its plans to develop its own armament systems, president Nicolas Maduro said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Maduro spoke at the commemoration of the 15th anniversary of Venezuela's Strategic Command Operations, stating that the country is planning to manufacture its own arms and that a special military and scientific council is being set up for that exact purpose.

"We have everything we need to create our own system of weaponry, while continuing cooperation with Russia, China, Cuba, Iran and the entire world, we will continue receiving from them scientific, technological, weapons-related, [and] of course, strategic assistance, but we must move toward independence," Maduro said.

Russia and Venezuela have been having extremely good relations for decades, with Moscow being one of Caracas' main suppliers of weapons and military technologies.

