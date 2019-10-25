Venezuela to Defy Economic Sanctions to Achieve Peace - Maduro

Caracas will oppose economic sanctions and deal with security threats in the country, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said in his speech at the Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan

The Non-Aligned Movement is made up of 120 countries that are not part of any power bloc. Venezuela, which had held the rotating presidency since September 2016, passed it to Azerbaijan on Thursday.

"Economic sanctions are as devastating as war. We will defy economic sanctions, we will win, and we will have peace. We live in a world where there are security threats. We have to deal with that in a coordinated manner in accordance with the UN Charter.

We cannot remain indifferent," Maduro said.

Venezuela has been suffering from a severe political crisis since late January when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Maduro from power. Some Western countries recognized Guaido, while Russia, China, Turkey and several other states firmly backed Maduro.

Since 2017, the European Union has introduced a number of sanctions against Caracas, including an arms and equipment embargo, and restrictive measures against some Venezuelan security and intelligence officials for violating human rights and undermining democracy in the country.