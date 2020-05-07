(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Venezuelan authorities intend to send a request to the United States for the extradition of the head of Silvercorp private security company, Jordan Goudreau, President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Goudreau said that he launched an operation to overthrow Maduro in Venezuela and sent several groups of mercenaries to the country.

"According to the extradition agreement between the US and Venezuela, we will send a request for the extradition of Jordan Goudreau, who confessed to his crime against the rule of law, sovereignty and peace in Venezuela," Maduro said at a press conference broadcast on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, US citizen Luke Denman, who works for Silvercorp and was detained in Venezuela, said during an interrogation broadcast that he and his colleagues had been instructed to seize control over the Caracas Airport and secure it until Maduro was taken to the United States.