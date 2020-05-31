UrduPoint.com
Venezuela To Ease COVID-19 Lockdown From Monday - Maduro

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 06:20 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Venezuela is set to lift coronavirus-related restrictions in the country starting from Monday on and allow some businesses to reopen, President Nicolas Maduro said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Maduro already said that Venezuela aimed to ease the lockdown on June 1.

At the same time, the president added that selective quarantine regimes or curfews may be re-imposed in regions if coronavirus will spread at a high rate.

"New sectors of the economy will reopen at this stage ” banks, dentistry, constructions," Maduro said at a press conference.

The president added that barbershops, shoe stores and car repair shops would also be allowed to reopen.

Venezuela has so far confirmed 1,459 COVID-19 cases and 14 coronavirus-related fatalities.

