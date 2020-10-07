(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The Venezuelan authorities will be looking for volunteers to participate in tests of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik V, via the internet, Venezuelan news agency AVN reported, citing the country's Health Minister Carlos Alvarado.

"The selection process takes place via a website with a series of questions for volunteers and subsequent assessment, these should be healthy people," the minister said.

He said there were plans to select 2,000 volunteers.

Vaccination participants must be over 18 years old, must not have tattoos on their arms, and must not be exposed to respiratory diseases.

Earlier, Venezuela received the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine for the third phase of trials. In the future, the country plans to produce it locally.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced that his son and sister would take part in clinical trials, he himself would be vaccinated during the start of mass vaccination.