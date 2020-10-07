UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela To Find Volunteers To Test Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Via Internet - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 07:10 AM

Venezuela to Find Volunteers to Test Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Via Internet - Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The Venezuelan authorities will be looking for volunteers to participate in tests of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik V, via the internet, Venezuelan news agency AVN reported, citing the country's Health Minister Carlos Alvarado.

"The selection process takes place via a website with a series of questions for volunteers and subsequent assessment, these should be healthy people," the minister said.

He said there were plans to select 2,000 volunteers.

Vaccination participants must be over 18 years old, must not have tattoos on their arms, and must not be exposed to respiratory diseases.

Earlier, Venezuela received the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine for the third phase of trials. In the future, the country plans to produce it locally.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced that his son and sister would take part in clinical trials, he himself would be vaccinated during the start of mass vaccination.

Related Topics

Internet Russia Venezuela Avanceon Limited

Recent Stories

UAE first country where number of COVID-19 tests e ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Israeli FM in Berlin

7 hours ago

At UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

7 hours ago

AT UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

7 hours ago

Soros college prompts latest spat between Hungary, ..

7 hours ago

Ulema, religious scholars evolve consensus on 20-p ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.