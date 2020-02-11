UrduPoint.com
Venezuela To Go To International Courts Because Of US Sanctions Against Conviasa Airline

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 06:40 AM

Venezuela to Go to International Courts Because of US Sanctions Against Conviasa Airline

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Venezuela will go to international courts in connection with US sanctions against the Conviasa airline, President Nicolas Maduro said Tuesday.

On February 7, the US Department of the Treasury announced putting Consorcio Venezolano de Industrias Aeronauticas y Servicios Aereos, also known as Conviasa, and its 40 aircraft on a sanctions list.

"We will immediately file a complaint against the US government over the damage they intend to inflict on Conviasa, Venezuela will seek justice in international courts," Maduro, whose statement was broadcast on Twitter, said.

He also blamed the imposed sanctions on opposition leader Juan Guaido.

