Venezuela To Hold Drills To Train Protection Of Cities From February 15-16 - Maduro

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 06:10 AM

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Venezuela will hold the first military drills in 2020 from February 15-16 to train the protection of cities, President Nicolas Maduro said.

"I want to announce that we will hold the special drills involving all kinds of weapons and all armed forces .

.. from February 15-16," Maduro said.

The president added that the drills would focus on the protection of the country's cities.

Venezuela is facing a deep political and economic crisis, which is aggravated by the US pressure on the Latin American country.

