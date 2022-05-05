Venezuela to Hold First Immortal Regiment Parade in Caracas on May 7 - Russian Ambassador

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The first Immortal Regiment march will be held in Caracas on May 7, with both Russian expats and Venezuelan officials attending the event, Russian ambassador Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"On May 7, the first Immortal Regiment will take place in Caracas and will be attended by Russian compatriots, members of the 'RedVenRus' alumni network of Russian and Soviet graduates, as well as representatives of the Venezuelan authorities, activists of youth organizations and anti-fascist movements. A concert of patriotic songs will follow the march" Melik-Bagdasarov said.

The diplomat said that Venezuela is "no stranger to the fight against fascism," noting that the country is supportive of the initiative to organize this event.

As part of the commemoration event, Venezuelan leading tv channel VTV will air Russian and Soviet war movies and in mid-May the "Garden of Memory" event is expected to be held both in Caracas and in several regions of Venezuela.

The Immortal Regiment march is held annually to pay tribute to those fallen in the Second World War. It started as an initiative of journalists from the Russian city of Tomsk and was first held there on May 9, 2012. In 2013 the event was celebrated nationwide, subsequently spilling over to other countries.