Venezuela to Keep Strengthening Relations With Russia, Other Allies - Foreign Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The Venezuelan government will strengthen ties with Russia and other strategic allies, Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia said.

"Venezuela will continue to strengthen ties with Russia and all our strategic allies in the world," Plasencia wrote on Twitter.

He said his country will also promote intersectoral exchanges to further deepen and develop bilateral relations for prosperity and security of the two nations.