Venezuela to Launch Direct Flights to Russia, Iran Soon - President Maduro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Venezuela is going to launch direct flights to Russia and Iran in the near future, country's President Nicolas Maduro said.

"We will have direct flights Caracas-Moscow and Caracas-Tehran very soon," Maduro said in a televised address on late Thursday.

He added that the flights of the Conviasa airline to the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Turkey had already been allowed, while the air traffic with Bolivia's La Paz would be opened in the upcoming weeks.