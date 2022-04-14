Venezuela to Launch Its Own Social Network Venapp - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday that Venezuela will soon launch its own social network.

"Soon we will launch a social network made in Venezuela by a group of young entrepreneurs.

It will be more popular than Instagram and Facebook (banned in Russia)," Maduro said in a statement broadcast on his social network page.

Maduro revealed that the network will be called Venapp and invited all citizens to join it.

The application is already available for download.