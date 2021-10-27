Venezuela to Lift COVID-19 Curbs for 2 Months Starting November 1 - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Venezuela is lifting coronavirus-related restrictions, allowing all businesses and institutions to operate for the next two months starting November 1, President Nicolas Maduro said.

"From next Monday, November 1, we enter an open and active phase of easing restrictions for the entire November and the entire December," Maduro said in a televised address on Tuesday, as broadcast on his social networks.

The president also called on Venezuelans to be an example in observing sanitary safety measures and to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, Venezuela has been implementing the "7+7" plan, alternating weeks of strict quarantine with weeks of curbs relaxation and economic activity.

To date, the Latin American nation has confirmed slightly over 400,000 cases of the coronavirus, including 4,822 fatalities.