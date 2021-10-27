UrduPoint.com

Venezuela To Lift COVID-19 Curbs For 2 Months Starting November 1 - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:40 AM

Venezuela to Lift COVID-19 Curbs for 2 Months Starting November 1 - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Venezuela is lifting coronavirus-related restrictions, allowing all businesses and institutions to operate for the next two months starting November 1, President Nicolas Maduro said.

"From next Monday, November 1, we enter an open and active phase of easing restrictions for the entire November and the entire December," Maduro said in a televised address on Tuesday, as broadcast on his social networks.

The president also called on Venezuelans to be an example in observing sanitary safety measures and to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, Venezuela has been implementing the "7+7" plan, alternating weeks of strict quarantine with weeks of curbs relaxation and economic activity.

To date, the Latin American nation has confirmed slightly over 400,000 cases of the coronavirus, including 4,822 fatalities.

Related Topics

Venezuela March November December 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE effectively harnesses AI potentia ..

Local Press: UAE effectively harnesses AI potential

13 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 244.55 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 244.55 million

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th October 2021

2 hours ago
 Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems ..

Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems Research Centre Collaborates ..

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends opening of ConvEx-3 &#039 ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends opening of ConvEx-3 &#039;Barakah UAE&#039;

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.