Venezuela To Open Direct Flights Between Caracas, Moscow - Maduro

Venezuela to Open Direct Flights Between Caracas, Moscow - Maduro

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Venezuela will soon open direct flights between Caracas and the Russian capital of Moscow, President Nicolas Maduro said.

Currently, there are no direct flights between Russia and Venezuela.

"We will open direct flights between Moscow and Caracas soon so that our young people will have an opportunity to spend holidays in Russia," Maduro said on late Thursday, addressing participants of the anti-war rally in Caracas.

The statement was made by Maduro in response to the invitation for Venezuelan young people to visit Russia, voiced by the National Youth Council of Russia, whose representatives joined the rally in Caracas.

Maduro added that a delegation of Venezuelan youth would visit Russia to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the victory over fascism.

Russia is supporting Venezuelan President Maduro as the only legitimate leader of the country amid the sharp political crisis that erupted in Venezuela in January after opposition leader Juan Guaido had proclaimed himself as interim head of state.

