Venezuela to Receive 90 Tons of UN Aid to Help Contain Coronavirus - Spokesman

Venezuela is scheduled to receive on Wednesday 90 tons of UN-sponsored aid to fight the coronavirus outbreak, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Venezuela is scheduled to receive on Wednesday 90 tons of UN-sponsored aid to fight the coronavirus outbreak, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"The first shipment of 90 tons of UN lifesaving supplies is scheduled to arrive today in Venezuela to support the COVID-19 response," Dujarric said in press briefing.

The shipment includes 28,000 personal protective equipment kits for healthcare workers on the frontlines, as well as oxygen concentrators, pediatric beds, water quality control products, hygiene kits, he added.

The supplies were financed by the international donor community, the UN Central Emergency Response Fund and other UN agencies.