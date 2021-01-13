UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela To Receive First 10Mln Doses Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Soon - Maduro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 12:54 PM

Venezuela to Receive First 10Mln Doses of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Soon - Maduro

Venezuela will receive the first batch of 10 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in the upcoming weeks, President Nicolas Maduro said during his speech to the nation on Tuesday

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Venezuela will receive the first batch of 10 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in the upcoming weeks, President Nicolas Maduro said during his speech to the nation on Tuesday..

"The Russian ambassador has just given me the good news that the first 10 million Sputnik V vaccines will come to Venezuela very soon to ensure mass vaccination of those sectors of the population who need it most," Maduro said.

The president also added that the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) is assessing the effectiveness of four vaccines, including the Cuban Soberana 02 vaccine against COVID-19.

In October 2020, Venezuela received Sputnik V as part of phase 3 clinical trials. In December, the Latin American country signed an agreement with Russia on the vaccine's delivery to start mass vaccination.

Related Topics

Russia Alliance Venezuela October December 2020 Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan will host WESPA Youth Cup

2 minutes ago

Osama Satti murder case: ATC allows five-day physi ..

20 minutes ago

US carries out first federal execution of woman in ..

5 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi confers Pakistan's second h ..

5 minutes ago

Indonesian President Receives Chinese COVID-19 Vac ..

5 minutes ago

24 deaths,509 coronavirus cases reported in Punjab ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.