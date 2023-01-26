Venezuela to Resume Talks With Opposition After Assets Unfrozen - Foreign Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The Venezuelan government will resume stalled negotiations with the opposition congress after billions of state assets held in foreign banks are released, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said in an interview to Sputnik.

Gil told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Latin American and Caribbean countries' summit in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires that a deal to this effect was signed late last year.

"We are still waiting for the opposition to live up to the commitment it made in this agreement.

They have not honored this condition yet, so we are waiting," Gil said.

The minister, who took office in early January, promised that the money would be invested in social services, health care and food support for the people of Venezuela.

Venezuela's deputy communications minister, Freddy Nazareth, said that the government was promised $3 billion in assets, while President Nicolas Maduro said that the opposition was in control of $24 billion in seized state money.