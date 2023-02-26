Venezuela to Resume Traffic With 3 Dutch Caribbean Islands in April-May - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) Venezuela has made the decision to resume traffic with the islands of Curacao, Bonaire and Aruba in the Caribbean Sea, which are part of the Netherlands, after a politically-motivated halt since 2019, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said.

"After completing technical negotiations with the Netherlands, we confirm the opening schedule for transit between the islands in 2023," Gil said on Twitter on Saturday.

He specified that sea and air traffic with Curacao and sea traffic with Bonaire would resume on April 3, while sea traffic with Aruba would resume on May 1.

Venezuela closed borders to traffic with the three Dutch islands in February 2019, as President Nicolas Maduro accused them of facilitating the transit of humanitarian aid for the Venezuelan opposition supportive of Juan Guaido at the time.

Guaido proclaimed himself interim president and headed mass protests in Venezuela in early 2019. This escalated into a long political crisis in which a group of Western countries led by the United States supported Guaido and recognized him as legitimate president. It was not until December 2022 that the Venezuelan opposition voted to dismantle Guaido's "interim government."

Venezuela and the three Dutch-ruled Caribbean islands reported started talks on resuming traffic shortly after that.