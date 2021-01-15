Venezuela to Send Brazil Oxygen Tanks Due to Recent Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Venezuela will send oxygen tanks for COVID-19 treatment to the northern Brazilian state of Amazonas, after the region has exhausted all resources, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Friday

"On behalf of (Venezuelan) President Nicolas Maduro, we discussed with Wilson Lima, the governor of the Brazilian state of Amazonas Wilson, the possibility of urgent provision of the oxygen that is needed to for emergency medical assistance in Manaus. Latin American solidarity comes first," Arreaza said on Twitter.

Lima previously said that the state ran out of oxygen tanks, and number of patients were airlifted to hospitals in other Brazilian states.

Brazil's sharp rise in COVID-19 cases might have resulted from the new variant of the virus recently identified in the country.

Brazil is the world's third worst-hit country after the United States and India in terms of the number of coronavirus infections. It has confirmed more than 8.3 million cases, and over 207,964 virus-related deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.