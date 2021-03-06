(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Venezuela with launch the massive vaccination with China's Sinopharm drug on March 8, President Nicolas Maduro said.

On Monday, Venezuela authorized the emergency use of the Sinopharm vaccine, which became the second one allowed in the Latin American nation following Russia's Sputnik V.

"On Monday, the vaccination with the Chinese drug will start, so we will use two vaccines: Sputnik V and the Chinese one," Maduro said on late Friday.

The first doses of Sputnik V arrived in Venezuela in mid-February, which allowed the country to start the massive vaccination campaign.