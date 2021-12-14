Venezuela To Start COVID Vaccination With Booster Shot On January 1 - Vice President
Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 05:30 AM
CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Venezuela will vaccinate citizens with a booster shot of coronavirus vaccine from January 1, 2022, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.
"On January 1, the process of vaccination with a booster dose will be launched - medicines that already are in the country," she said, presenting statistics on COVID-19.
Currently, 82.4 percent of the population is vaccinated in the country.
Rodriguez thanked Russia for sending the Sputnik Light vaccine, which arrived in Venezuela recently.