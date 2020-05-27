Venezuela to Start Easing COVID-19 Restrictions Next Week - President Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Venezuela intends to begin loosening coronavirus-related restrictions starting on Monday, President Nicolas Maduro has said.

In a speech broadcast on Twitter on Tuesday, the president noted that he understood the need to relax social and economic restrictions, while doing it in an "organized and safe way." According to Maduro, the government has worked out a plan to soften the curbs on trade and other sectors of economy, as well as on small businesses.

"We will prepare everything, so that on Monday we could start launching an action plan to ease [restrictions] in stages," Maduro stated.

The president noted that the relaxation of the restrictions would require certain conditions, including a slowdown in the spread of COVID-19.

Should coronavirus cases jump in a certain region, selective quarantine or curfews may be imposed, according to Maduro.

As of Tuesday, Venezuela updated its COVID-19 tally by 34 cases to 1,211. A total of 11 people diagnosed with coronavirus have died. The country has conducted 865,367 tests, according to the Health Ministry.