BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Venezuela will begin booster vaccinations with Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine on January 3, as the medicine has shown high efficacy against the COVID-19 Omicron strain, President Nicolas Maduro said.

"I have read the results of the study that the Sputnik V vaccine is the most effective in the world against the Omicron variant. Therefore, I inform you that Venezuela will begin vaccination with booster doses against the coronavirus on January 3, we will start vaccinating people with Sputnik Light, (Cuba's) Abdala and the Chinese vaccine," Maduro said.