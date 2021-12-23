UrduPoint.com

Venezuela To Start Vaccination With Russia's Sputnik Light As Booster January 3 - Maduro

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 05:10 AM

Venezuela to Start Vaccination With Russia's Sputnik Light As Booster January 3 - Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Venezuela will begin booster vaccinations with Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine on January 3, as the medicine has shown high efficacy against the COVID-19 Omicron strain, President Nicolas Maduro said.

"I have read the results of the study that the Sputnik V vaccine is the most effective in the world against the Omicron variant. Therefore, I inform you that Venezuela will begin vaccination with booster doses against the coronavirus on January 3, we will start vaccinating people with Sputnik Light, (Cuba's) Abdala and the Chinese vaccine," Maduro said.

Related Topics

World Russia China Venezuela January Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New ..

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New Russia-US Summit - Peskov

5 hours ago
 Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spr ..

Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spreads

5 hours ago
 Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Act ..

Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Activities

5 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, M ..

Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs

6 hours ago
 SCC Committee visits more Social Services departme ..

SCC Committee visits more Social Services departments

6 hours ago
 Spain to require face masks outdoors again: govt

Spain to require face masks outdoors again: govt

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.