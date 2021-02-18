UrduPoint.com
Venezuela To Study Possibility To Involve Private Businesses In Vaccine Imports - Maduro

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 06:20 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Venezuelan authorities will study the possibility of involving private businesses in vaccine importation, President Nicolas Maduro told reporters.

"This topic does not cause my negative emotions - the idea of a private vaccine market.

We should discuss it with experts, with the Ministry of Health, with the presidential council on coronavirus response, but it can be," Maduro said when asked about the possibility of involving private businesses in vaccine imports in parallel with the state.

"I am asking Vice President [Delcy Rodriguez], who heads the council, to study this possibility and give me recommendations. Against the background of the fight against sanctions, this is not bad," the Venezuelan leader said.

