Open Menu

Venezuela To Vote On Oil-rich Region Controlled By Guyana

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Venezuela to vote on oil-rich region controlled by Guyana

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) "The Venezuelan sun rises in Essequibo," "Essequibo belongs to Guyana" -- the opposing camps' slogans say it all.

A decades-old dispute over the oil-rich Essequibo territory reaches a new, potentially escalatory chapter on Sunday as Venezuela holds a referendum regarding the Guyana-controlled region.

Despite pending litigation at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over where the two countries' border should lie, Venezuela has decided to ask its citizens' opinion on whether or not it should create a new "state" in Essequibo -- a move Guyana claims would pave the way for its neighbor to "unilaterally and illegally" seize the region.

Related Topics

Guyana Venezuela Border Sunday All Court

Recent Stories

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until ..

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until Dec 15

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to partici ..

Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to participate in COP28 conference

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program workin ..

Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program working with local communities to ad ..

15 hours ago
 The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a ..

The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a bunch of literary events kick ..

15 hours ago
Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climat ..

Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climate solutions

15 hours ago
 Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

15 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing cr ..

Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing crime in Pishin

15 hours ago
 PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of ..

PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of Balochistan through democratic ..

15 hours ago
 Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's conf ..

Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's confidence in upcoming elections

16 hours ago
 11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized ..

11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized crimes

16 hours ago

More Stories From World