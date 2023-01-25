UrduPoint.com

Venezuela, Turkey Define Trade, Investment Targets - President Maduro

Published January 25, 2023 | 08:50 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Venezuela and Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding in Caracas, defining joint goals in trade, investment and economic development, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"We have approved ambitious goals in trade and agreed on progress in the integration of investments and industrial economic development of our countries," Maduro said after a meeting with Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus, broadcast by Venezolana de Televisión channel.

At the talks with the Turkish minister, Maduro also announced plans to increase the number of flights between Caracas and Istanbul.

Venezuelan Petroleum Minister Tareck El Aissami, who attended the meeting, said Venezuelan exports to Turkey in 2022 showed a 25 percent increase, reaching $691 million.

In June 2022, Maduro paid an official visit to Ankara, after which agreements were signed between the countries in tourism, agriculture and finance.

