UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Vows Legal Action Over Claim It Funded Ruling Italian Party

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Venezuela Vows Legal Action Over Claim It Funded Ruling Italian Party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza promised on Monday to take legal action against a Spanish daily that claimed the Latin American country gave cash to the fledgling Five Star Movement (M5S) in 2010, eight years before it entered the Italian government.

The ABC newspaper cited a secret memo of the Venezuelan military intelligence that said Venezuela sent 3.5 million Euros ($3.9 million) in cash to the M5S co-founder, late Gianroberto Casaleggio.

"The mythomania of the global right-wing media is part of an anti-journalistic anthology ... They recycle fake news with shameless sensationalism. We will take legal action in this and other cases," Arreaza tweeted.

M5S acting leader Vito Crimi has rejected the media report as laughable and threatened to take the newspaper to court. Vito Petrocelli, an M5S member and the head of the Italian Senate's foreign affairs commission, said the daily was trying to discredit his party.

Related Topics

Senate Threatened Venezuela Media Government Million Court

Recent Stories

ADAFSA offers AED641 million to support food secur ..

50 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Jordan in fight against C ..

3 hours ago

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

3 hours ago

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.