Venezuela Vows Legal Action Over Claim It Funded Ruling Italian Party

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza promised on Monday to take legal action against a Spanish daily that claimed the Latin American country gave cash to the fledgling Five Star Movement (M5S) in 2010, eight years before it entered the Italian government.

The ABC newspaper cited a secret memo of the Venezuelan military intelligence that said Venezuela sent 3.5 million Euros ($3.9 million) in cash to the M5S co-founder, late Gianroberto Casaleggio.

"The mythomania of the global right-wing media is part of an anti-journalistic anthology ... They recycle fake news with shameless sensationalism. We will take legal action in this and other cases," Arreaza tweeted.

M5S acting leader Vito Crimi has rejected the media report as laughable and threatened to take the newspaper to court. Vito Petrocelli, an M5S member and the head of the Italian Senate's foreign affairs commission, said the daily was trying to discredit his party.