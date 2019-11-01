Venezuela Vows to Invite Russia to Construction Projects, Pay in Cryptocurrency - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The Venezuelan government intends to resume cooperation with Russia in the construction of social housing, for the financing of which cryptocurrency petro will be used, Venezuelan Construction Minister Ildemaro Villarroel told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We are very optimistic that Venezuela will have better conditions next year, and we and Russia will be ready to resume housing projects," the minister said during a visit to Yekaterinburg to participate in World Urban Day events.

The minister, who met with Russia's construction minister, Vladimir Yakushev, on Wednesday, recalled that the Russian Federal Housing Development Fund had already participated in the construction of housing in Venezuela.

Villaroel noted that the Venezuelan authorities intend to use cryptocurrency petro for settlements with private companies that are involved in the construction of social housing in the country.

The construction of social housing in Venezuela is part of the large-scale program Gran Mision Vivienda, launched in 2011.