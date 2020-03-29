UrduPoint.com
Venezuela Waiting For Second Russian Plane With Supplies To Help Fight COVID19 - Maduro

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 06:00 AM

Venezuela Waiting For Second Russian Plane With Supplies to Help Fight COVID19 - Maduro

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says his country is waiting for the second Russian aircraft that will deliver medical supplies to Venezuela to help it fight COVID-19.

Maduro said in an address broadcast by VTV on Saturday that one Russian plane had already arrived in Venezuela and the second Russian military aircraft with supplies, sent to Venezuela at the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was expected "in the coming days."

On Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia was going to continue its assistance to Venezuela amid the COVID-19 pandemic and was calling for the lifting of sanctions imposed on the country.

According to Zakharova, the first batch of 10,000 coronavirus test systems was delivered to Caracas this week.

According to the Johns Hopkins University count, there are currently over 100 confirmed coronavirus cases in Venezuela and two confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

