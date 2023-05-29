Venezuela Wants to Become Part of BRICS - President

Venezuela would like to become part of the BRICS as this association forms a new world order, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Venezuela would like to become part of the BRICS as this association forms a new world order, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday.

"If they ask Venezuela whether we want to join the BRICS at some point � Venezuela says yes, we would like to be part of the BRICS and take part in the construction of this new architecture and global policy," Maduro said at a press conference, following his meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

BRICS, formed by five powerful countries, is transforming into a big magnet for those who want another world based on peace and cooperation, the president added.