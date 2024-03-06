Venezuela Will Hold Presidential Elections On July 28: Official
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Venezuela will go to the polls on July 28 to choose a president, the electoral authority said Tuesday, with incumbent Nicolas Maduro widely expected to stand and his main opponent precluded from running.
Last year, Maduro's government and the opposition reached a mediated deal in Barbados to hold a free and fair vote in 2024 with international observers present.
On Tuesday, the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE) Elvis Amoroso, said the body's members had "unanimously" settled on July 28.
The Barbados agreement saw the United States ease sanctions against the South American country, allowing US-based Chevron to resume limited oil extraction and leading the way to a prisoner swap.
It required that opposition candidates be able to appeal previous rulings that they were ineligible to hold office.
However the Supreme Court, loyal to Maduro, has since upheld a 15-year ban on opposition Primary winner Maria Corina Machado, among other opposition figures.
That resulted in the United States announcing it would reimpose some sanctions.
Last month, Maduro said the "people in power" would surely win.
"We are the people in power... We will win one way or another," Maduro told thousands of supporters in the capital for a rally marking the 32nd anniversary of a failed coup led by Hugo Chavez, who later became president and designated Maduro as his successor.
