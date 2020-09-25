UrduPoint.com
Venezuela Will Produce Own Weapons Systems - Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Venezuela intends to produce its own weapons systems, a special council is being set up for this, President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday.

"Venezuela, despite the blockade and sanctions, continues to arm its armed forces to be ready. Now I insist ...

that the armed forces have their own national industry, the world's most technologically advanced," Maduro said during a ceremony in honor of the 15th Anniversary of the Venezuelan Armed Forces' Strategic Operations Command.

"Therefore, I give orders to immediately establish ... a military-scientific and technological council to ensure military independence, independence in weapons systems, to make our own weapons systems," Maduro said.

