Venezuela Yet to Receive Settlement Proposal From Montevideo Mechanism States - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The Venezuelan authorities have not received official proposals from the countries of the so-called Montevideo mechanism regarding a plan on how to resolve the nation's crisis, Venezuelan Ambassador to Moscow Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa told reporters on Tuesday.

On Monday, the governments of Mexico, Uruguay, and the CARICOM states issued a joint statement following their second meeting on Venezuela. They said preparations for a roadmap for political actors in Venezuela was underway.

"No," the ambassador said, when asked if there were any formal offers.

He recalled that when Mexico and Uruguay had expressed their readiness to oversee these negotiations, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he was always ready for talks.

Venezuela entered a turbulent political crisis after opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in January. Several countries, including the United States, have endorsed him as Venezuela's leader and urged Maduro to step down. Maduro, in turn, has accused the United States of attempting to orchestrate a coup in the country and bring Guaido to power. Russia, China, Turkey, and several other countries have continued to recognize Maduro as the legitimate Venezuelan leader.