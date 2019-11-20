UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Yet To Receive Settlement Proposal From Montevideo Mechanism States - Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 01:10 AM

Venezuela Yet to Receive Settlement Proposal From Montevideo Mechanism States - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The Venezuelan authorities have not received official proposals from the countries of the so-called Montevideo mechanism regarding a plan on how to resolve the nation's crisis, Venezuelan Ambassador to Moscow Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa told reporters on Tuesday.

On Monday, the governments of Mexico, Uruguay, and the CARICOM states issued a joint statement following their second meeting on Venezuela. They said preparations for a roadmap for political actors in Venezuela was underway.

"No," the ambassador said, when asked if there were any formal offers.

He recalled that when Mexico and Uruguay had expressed their readiness to oversee these negotiations, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he was always ready for talks.

Venezuela entered a turbulent political crisis after opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in January. Several countries, including the United States, have endorsed him as Venezuela's leader and urged Maduro to step down. Maduro, in turn, has accused the United States of attempting to orchestrate a coup in the country and bring Guaido to power. Russia, China, Turkey, and several other countries have continued to recognize Maduro as the legitimate Venezuelan leader.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turkey China Montevideo United States Mexico Venezuela Uruguay January From Opposition

Recent Stories

People have full confidence in leadership of Imran ..

1 hour ago

UN Regrets US Decision to Change Policy on Israeli ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz's travelling to London en route to Doha rais ..

1 hour ago

No NRO given to Nawaz Sharif: Asad Umar

1 hour ago

Schools to be closed Wednesday in northern parts o ..

2 hours ago

UK, Afghanistan Form Group of Friends at UN to Pro ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.