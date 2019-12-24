Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa, the Venezuelan ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik on Tuesday he believed that if elections to the country's parliament were held in the near future, forces loyal to President Nicolas Maduro would win

"We believe that if such elections take place, the forces of president Maduro will be able to win them. If [Maduro's supporters] get the majority [of seats in] the parliament, we will be able to guarantee the process.

This is one of the most important basic principles of democracy - the president and their team of ministers on one side, and the parliament on the other. If this situation is regulated, no one will be able to say that in our country we suppress the rights of the majority of the opposition, which won at the previous election. And if we have the majority, which we hope [we will receive], we think we will not have people like [opposition leader Juan] Guaido anymore," the ambassador argued.