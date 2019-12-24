Venezuelan Ambassador Says Opposition Leader Guaido Proved Unworthy of Position

(@FahadShabbir)

Juan Guaido, the head of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly who proclaimed himself an interim president in a bid to oust elected President Nicolas Maduro, has shown himself to be unworthy of this position and this responsibility, Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa, the Latin American country's ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik on Tuesday

"They [the opposition] do not openly say it but they say it between themselves because they do not want to admit they did not pick the right guy; that the person they picked proved not to be worth this position and this responsibility. You can see what is going on in the opposition � they have corruption scandals; the money that the United States gave them as humanitarian assistance was not for assistance; it was to finance the actions of the opposition against the government.

And they stole it all for themselves," the ambassador said.

Last January, Guaido proclaimed himself an interim president in a bid to dispute the re-election of Maduro following months of protests. The United States and its allies supported the opposition leader, while the elected president was backed by Russia and China, among other states. Maduro, who has managed to retain power, has accused Guaido of acting as a puppet of the US.