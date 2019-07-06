UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan Ambassador Thanks Russia For Help Amid Political Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Venezuela is grateful to Russia for its assistance amid the deep political crisis in the Latin American country, Venezuelan Ambassador in Moscow Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa said on Friday.

"We expressed special gratitude for the government of President Vladimir Putin for its position, for the fact that it acted and took measures in the days, difficult for our government," the ambassador said in Moscow at the event, dedicated to the 208th anniversary of the Venezuelan independence.

From his point of view Russia is supporting Venezuela not because of the wish to keep Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in power, but to prevent another country from changing the fate of other nations. He did not specify, which country he was speaking about, but Maduro often accuses the United States of meddling in the Venezuelan internal affairs.

"We do really appreciate that," Tortosa added.

The situation in Venezuela has been tense since January, when anti-government protests, fueled by opposition leader Juan Guaido's decision to proclaim himself the country's interim president, erupted. Maduro has slammed Guaido, saying he acted at the orders of the United States, which sought to install him as the country's president and get hold of Venezuela's oil assets. The government and the opposition held several rounds of talks, mediated by Norway, however, no deal has been reached so far.

Moscow has not recognized Guaido and supports Maduro as the only legitimate leader of Venezuela.

