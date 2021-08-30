MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The West is using economic sanctions to interfere with elections in Venezuela, Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa, the ambassador of the Latin American country in Moscow, said on Monday.

Speaking at the roundtable on counteracting foreign meddling in elections, which was organized by the Russian Civic Chamber, the ambassador accused Western countries of influencing the Venezuelan people by undermining the country's economy with sanctions.

"They have imposed very severe sanctions, especially against our company PDVSA, as well as financial blockade. They expropriated our gold," Faria Tortosa said.

The ambassador also thanked Russia, its government, and President Vladimir Putin for "the constant and unconditional support" rendered to Caracas.

In January 2019, Venezuela was plunged into a political crisis when Juan Guaido, former head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself interim president in an attempt to oust re-elected President Nicolas Maduro from power.

The United States and most Western countries endorsed Guaido and imposed crippling sanctions on Venezuela. The restrictions specifically targeted the country's oil and financial industries. Russia, China, Turkey, and several other nations have supported Maduro.