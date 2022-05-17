UrduPoint.com

Venezuelan Ambassador To Russia Appointed As New Foreign Minister - President Maduro

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2022 | 12:43 PM

Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Appointed as New Foreign Minister - President Maduro

Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa has been appointed the Latin American country's new foreign minister, owing to his good awareness of the current geopolitical situation, President Nicolas Maduro announced

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa has been appointed the Latin American country's new foreign minister, owing to his good awareness of the current geopolitical situation, President Nicolas Maduro announced.

"I appointed Ambassador Carlos Faria as head of the Foreign Ministry," Maduro said at a meeting with vice presidents on Monday. "He had been ambassador to Russia for five years and is well aware of the geopolitical situation, the battle for a multipolar world.

"

Faria thanked the Venezuelan leader for the trust.

"Under your instructions, we will work tirelessly to consolidate your peace diplomacy strategy and the legacy of (Former Venezuelan President) Commander (Hugo) Chavez," Faria said on Twitter.

The newly-appointed foreign minister will assume his duties on Tuesday.

Ex-foreign minister Felix Plasencia will be now responsible for the country's international economic development. His new post will be announced in the near future.

Related Topics

World Russia Twitter Post

Recent Stories

All EU Countries Will Support Applications of Swed ..

All EU Countries Will Support Applications of Sweden, Finland to Join NATO - Bor ..

1 minute ago
 North Korea's Toll of 'Unknown Fever' Cases Nears ..

North Korea's Toll of 'Unknown Fever' Cases Nears 1.5Mln, Death Toll Reaches 56

13 minutes ago
 Taliban Dissolve Parliament, Other Public Institut ..

Taliban Dissolve Parliament, Other Public Institutions in Afghanistan - Reports

30 minutes ago
 Govt to form judicial commission to probe life thr ..

Govt to form judicial commission to probe life threats to Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 PM asks coalition parties to work collectively for ..

PM asks coalition parties to work collectively for democracy, public welfare

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.