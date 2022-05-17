Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Appointed as New Foreign Minister - President Maduro

Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa has been appointed the Latin American country's new foreign minister, owing to his good awareness of the current geopolitical situation, President Nicolas Maduro announced

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa has been appointed the Latin American country's new foreign minister, owing to his good awareness of the current geopolitical situation, President Nicolas Maduro announced.

"I appointed Ambassador Carlos Faria as head of the Foreign Ministry," Maduro said at a meeting with vice presidents on Monday. "He had been ambassador to Russia for five years and is well aware of the geopolitical situation, the battle for a multipolar world.

"

Faria thanked the Venezuelan leader for the trust.

"Under your instructions, we will work tirelessly to consolidate your peace diplomacy strategy and the legacy of (Former Venezuelan President) Commander (Hugo) Chavez," Faria said on Twitter.

The newly-appointed foreign minister will assume his duties on Tuesday.

Ex-foreign minister Felix Plasencia will be now responsible for the country's international economic development. His new post will be announced in the near future.