Venezuelan Ambassador To Russia Says Agenda Being Prepared For Ryabkov's Upcoming Visit

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 01:58 PM

Venezuela's Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa confirmed to Sputnik that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov would pay a visit to the Bolivarian Republic soon, adding that the agenda of the Russian diplomat's visit was being prepared

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Venezuela's Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa confirmed to Sputnik that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov would pay a visit to the Bolivarian Republic soon, adding that the agenda of the Russian diplomat's visit was being prepared.

Ryabkov said earlier in the day that he would pay a visit to Venezuela in the coming weeks.

"He [Ryabkov] will be in Venezuela, he has accepted the invitation and will arrive soon ... The agenda [of his visit] is being prepared," the ambassador said on the sidelines of the International meeting of high representatives for security in the Russian city of Ufa.

