Venezuelan Armed Forces Usher in 5th Iranian Tanker

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Venezuela's armed forces escorted the fifth Iranian tanker carrying gasoline and refinery parts to the fuel-starved South American country on Monday.

"The Bolivarian Navy escorts the fifth Iranian tanker, Clavel, carrying fuel," the navy tweeted.

Iran has sent a flotilla of five tankers to Venezuela and promised more supplies if requested. All ships received a military escort after the United States said it was considering options for responding to deliveries, which violate its sanctions on both countries.