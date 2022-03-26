Venezuelan Army Dismantles Explosives Manufacturing Hub at Colombian Border

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The Venezuelan armed forces (FANB) have destroyed an explosives manufacturing hub in the southern Venezuelan state of Apure at the border with Colombia, the country's Strategic Command Operations reported on Friday.

"The FANB occupied and dismantled a Colombian armed terrorist drug-trafficking campsite for terrorist activities, where 10,500 non-electric detonators, 4,500 white phosphorus detonators, 1,250 kilograms (2,755 Pounds) of black powder and 500 meters (1,640 feet) of slow fuse, shrapnel and other materials (were discovered).

All manufactured in Colombia," the statement said.

The army's efforts in Apure fall within the scope of the Bolivarian Shield Operation 2022 Vuelvan Caras to safeguard Venezuela's border regions.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said in early February that the region still faces a severe challenge with militias placing improvised explosive devices to defend what they consider to be their territories. Eight residents, including children, were reportedly killed by such explosives, though Lopez did not specify over which time period.