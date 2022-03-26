UrduPoint.com

Venezuelan Army Dismantles Explosives Manufacturing Hub At Colombian Border

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Venezuelan Army Dismantles Explosives Manufacturing Hub at Colombian Border

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The Venezuelan armed forces (FANB) have destroyed an explosives manufacturing hub in the southern Venezuelan state of Apure at the border with Colombia, the country's Strategic Command Operations reported on Friday.

"The FANB occupied and dismantled a Colombian armed terrorist drug-trafficking campsite for terrorist activities, where 10,500 non-electric detonators, 4,500 white phosphorus detonators, 1,250 kilograms (2,755 Pounds) of black powder and 500 meters (1,640 feet) of slow fuse, shrapnel and other materials (were discovered).

All manufactured in Colombia," the statement said.

The army's efforts in Apure fall within the scope of the Bolivarian Shield Operation 2022 Vuelvan Caras to safeguard Venezuela's border regions.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said in early February that the region still faces a severe challenge with militias placing improvised explosive devices to defend what they consider to be their territories. Eight residents, including children, were reportedly killed by such explosives, though Lopez did not specify over which time period.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Vladimir Putin Colombia Venezuela Hub February Border All

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results

1 hour ago
 Farrukh Habib asks Opposition leader to disclose s ..

Farrukh Habib asks Opposition leader to disclose sources of illegal accounts bef ..

1 hour ago
 Australian batsman Steve Smith to miss ODI series ..

Australian batsman Steve Smith to miss ODI series and T20 match due to injured e ..

1 hour ago
 US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barre ..

US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barred From Returning to Schools - ..

2 hours ago
 Job festival held at Government College of Technol ..

Job festival held at Government College of Technology Samanabad

2 hours ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes she ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes sheep, goat show

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>