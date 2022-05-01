Venezuelan Army Seizes Colombian Drug Traffickers' Sub - FANB

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) The National Bolivarian Armed Forces of Venezuela (FANB) have seized a Colombian drug trafficking submarine in the state of Apure, the FANB Strategic Operational Commander, Domingo Antonio Hernandez Larez, said.

"During Operation Bolivarian Shield 2022, FANB, in defense of our sovereignty, hijacked a submarine-type rigid hull vessel on the banks of the Arauca River, which is used by TANCOL (armed terrorist groups of Colombian drug traffickers) to transport drugs from Colombia through our territory," Hernandez said on Twitter on Saturday.

As a result of Venezuelan military operations, 44 tonnes (metric tons) of cocaine were seized in Venezuela in 2021. In addition, 60 illegal runways and at least 51 aircraft were destroyed.

According to the United Nations, Colombia remains the world's largest producer of cocaine.