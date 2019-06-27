Venezuelan Authorities Capture Participants of Latest Coup Attempt - Maduro

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that the authorities had detained those involved in the latest failed government overthrow.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said that last Sunday and Monday, opposition forces, supported by the United States, Colombia and Chile, allegedly planned to conduct an overthrow and kill Maduro and bring imprisoned retired Gen.

Raul Baduel to power.

"We have exposed, destroyed and detained a fascist and terrorist gang that planned to attack the Venezuelan society and the Venezuelan democracy. They have been captured. They are behind bars with a pocketful of evidence. We have been spying on this criminal fascist group for 14 months," Maduro said live on state-run television on Wednesday.